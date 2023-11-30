Thursday's contest at Pete Maravich Assembly Center has the LSU Tigers (7-1) matching up with the Virginia Tech Hokies (5-1) at 9:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for LSU, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Tigers earned a 76-73 victory against Virginia.

The Tigers came out on top in their most recent outing 76-73 against Virginia on Saturday. The Hokies took care of business in their most recent game 76-70 against Tulane on Saturday. Aneesah Morrow put up 37 points, 16 rebounds and two assists for the Tigers. Georgia Amoore scored a team-leading 24 points for the Hokies in the win.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 77, Virginia Tech 71

Top 25 Predictions

LSU Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Tigers claimed their signature win of the season, a 76-73 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers, who are a top 50 team (No. 50), according to our computer rankings.

The Tigers have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

LSU has four wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

LSU 2023-24 Best Wins

76-73 over Virginia (No. 50) on November 25

109-79 at home over Kent State (No. 148) on November 14

73-50 on the road over SE Louisiana (No. 205) on November 17

99-65 over Niagara (No. 237) on November 24

109-47 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 289) on November 12

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Kansas Jayhawks, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Hokies notched their signature win of the season on November 24, a 59-58 victory.

Virginia Tech has one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Virginia Tech is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 55) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 166) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 219) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 243) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 323) on November 16

LSU Leaders

Morrow: 18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

18.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 3.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Mikaylah Williams: 17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34)

17.5 PTS, 53.8 FG%, 55.9 3PT% (19-for-34) Flau'jae Johnson: 11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.4 STL, 57.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Hailey Van Lith: 12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.9 PTS, 5 AST, 1.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Sa'Myah Smith: 11.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.6 BLK, 66 FG%

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG%

24.3 PTS, 11.5 REB, 2.8 BLK, 59.2 FG% Amoore: 17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49)

17 PTS, 8.3 AST, 42.9 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (17-for-49) Matilda Ekh: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Cayla King: 8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

8.3 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Rose Micheaux: 5.7 PTS, 59.3 FG%

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers average 95.3 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 63.5 per outing (168th in college basketball). They have a +254 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 31.8 points per game.

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies are outscoring opponents by 22 points per game, with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.3 points per game (42nd in college basketball) and give up 58.3 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.