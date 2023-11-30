Malcolm Brogdon plus his Portland Trail Blazers teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brogdon, in his most recent game (November 27 win against the Pacers), posted 24 points and seven assists.

In this article we will look at Brogdon's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.3 PRA -- 29 PR -- 22.7 3PM 1.5 2.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Brogdon has taken 16.2 shots per game this season and made 6.7 per game, which account for 12.8% and 12.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 5.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.2 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 44.3 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 12.7 makes per game, 16th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 36 24 4 5 3 0 0 3/1/2023 23 2 2 2 0 0 1 11/2/2022 24 15 4 3 1 0 0 10/28/2022 22 9 2 5 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.