Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 30
The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-6-3) will try to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (8-10-5) on Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
In the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 4-4-2. They have scored 30 goals, while their opponents have scored 36. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (17.1% of opportunities).
Before this matchup, here is who we predict to secure the win in Thursday's hockey game.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this game expects a final tally of Maple Leafs 4, Kraken 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Maple Leafs (-185)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kraken vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Kraken Splits and Trends
- The Kraken have a record of 8-10-5 this season and are 3-5-8 in overtime games.
- In the nine games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 11 points.
- This season the Kraken scored just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.
- Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Kraken have scored more than two goals in 13 games, earning 19 points from those contests.
- This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in seven games has a record of 3-2-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 5-3-3 (13 points).
- The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 2-7-1 to register five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Kraken AVG
|Kraken Rank
|14th
|3.3
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|26th
|21st
|3.3
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|26th
|9th
|32
|Shots
|29.6
|24th
|23rd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|29.3
|9th
|7th
|24.19%
|Power Play %
|21.92%
|11th
|18th
|78.79%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|25th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.