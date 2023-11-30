High school basketball competition in Marion County, Oregon is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

McMinnville High School at South Salem High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on November 30

6:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at McNary High School