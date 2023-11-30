The Seattle Kraken, Matthew Beniers included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Beniers in that upcoming Kraken-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matthew Beniers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Beniers Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Beniers has averaged 18:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

In four of 23 games this year, Beniers has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Beniers has a point in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Beniers has an assist in six of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Beniers has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beniers going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Beniers Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 12 Points 1 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

