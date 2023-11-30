Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Dalles High School at De La Salle North Catholic

Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on November 30

6:55 PM PT on November 30 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Catlin Gabel School at Kennedy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30

7:00 PM PT on November 30 Location: Mt. Angel, OR

Mt. Angel, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynolds High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30

7:00 PM PT on November 30 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon Episcopal School at Banks High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30

7:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Banks, OR

Banks, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Portland Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30

7:30 PM PT on November 30 Location: Portland, OR

Portland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sacramento High School at Central Catholic High School