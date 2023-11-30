Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Dalles High School at De La Salle North Catholic
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Catlin Gabel School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Keizer, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon Episcopal School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Portland Adventist Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Portland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sacramento High School at Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Concord, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.