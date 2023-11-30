Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Bjorkstrand are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand has averaged 16:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In six of 23 games this season, Bjorkstrand has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 23 games this year, Bjorkstrand has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 23 games this year, Bjorkstrand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Bjorkstrand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Bjorkstrand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 23 Games 2 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

