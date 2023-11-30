Thursday's contest at Chiles Center has the Oregon Ducks (4-1) squaring off against the Portland Pilots (3-4) at 9:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a win for Oregon by a score of 68-63, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Tuesday, the Ducks claimed a 76-47 win against Nevada.

Oregon vs. Portland Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Oregon vs. Portland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Portland 63

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Oregon Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Oregon is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 44th-most defeats.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 99) on November 16

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 193) on November 21

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 202) on November 8

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 224) on November 6

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG% Chance Gray: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Sofia Bell: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Rambus: 7.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +57 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.4 points per game (112th in college basketball) and give up 60 per outing (115th in college basketball).

