How to Watch Oregon State vs. UC Davis on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Oregon State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Beavers are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 313th.
- The Beavers score 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies give up.
- Oregon State is 3-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon State posted 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (56.2).
- In 2022-23, the Beavers ceded 64.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.2.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State fared worse in home games last season, sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Nebraska
|L 84-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/22/2023
|Baylor
|L 88-72
|Barclays Center
|11/24/2023
|Pittsburgh
|L 76-51
|Barclays Center
|11/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Gill Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.