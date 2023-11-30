The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers are shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Aggies allow to opponents.

Oregon State is 1-1 when it shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Beavers are the 169th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 313th.

The Beavers score 71.7 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 65.8 the Aggies give up.

Oregon State is 3-1 when scoring more than 65.8 points.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State posted 64.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (56.2).

In 2022-23, the Beavers ceded 64.8 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 69.2.

When it comes to three-pointers, Oregon State fared worse in home games last season, sinking 5.5 threes per game with a 30.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 per game with a 35.5% percentage on the road.

