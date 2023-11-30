The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UC Davis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 134.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 135.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • In the Beavers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
  • UC Davis is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
  • Games featuring the Aggies have gone over the point total once this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Sportsbooks rate Oregon State much higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (228th).
  • The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.