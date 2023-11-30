The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UC Davis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline UC Davis Moneyline BetMGM Oregon State (-2.5) 134.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oregon State (-2.5) 135.5 -142 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Betting Trends

Oregon State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

In the Beavers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

UC Davis is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).

Games featuring the Aggies have gone over the point total once this season.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Oregon State much higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (228th).

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

