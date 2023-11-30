Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon State vs. UC Davis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon State Moneyline
|UC Davis Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|134.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Oregon State (-2.5)
|135.5
|-142
|+118
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Betting Trends
- Oregon State has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Beavers' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
- UC Davis is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- Games featuring the Aggies have gone over the point total once this season.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Sportsbooks rate Oregon State much higher (82nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (228th).
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
