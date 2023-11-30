Thursday's contest between the Oregon State Beavers (3-3) and the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Gill Coliseum has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with Oregon State securing the victory. Game time is at 10:00 PM on November 30.

The matchup has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 74, UC Davis 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. UC Davis

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon State (-4.0)

Oregon State (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Oregon State has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while UC Davis is 0-3-0. The Beavers have hit the over in four games, while Aggies games have gone over one time.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers average 71.7 points per game (241st in college basketball) while giving up 74.2 per outing (256th in college basketball). They have a -15 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Oregon State loses the rebound battle by 3.0 boards on average. it collects 33.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 169th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.8 per outing.

Oregon State connects on 6.0 three-pointers per game (284th in college basketball) at a 26.5% rate (342nd in college basketball), compared to the 8.2 per contest its opponents make while shooting 31.6% from deep.

The Beavers average 88.1 points per 100 possessions (282nd in college basketball), while giving up 91.2 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

Oregon State has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (199th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.