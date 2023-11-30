Oregon State vs. UC Davis November 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Davis Aggies (3-1) play the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|UC Davis AVG
|UC Davis Rank
|356th
|61.2
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|82nd
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|71.1
|211th
|328th
|28.5
|Rebounds
|33.4
|79th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|83rd
|315th
|6.0
|3pt Made
|6.7
|256th
|350th
|10.2
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|14.2
|339th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.