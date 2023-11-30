The UC Davis Aggies (3-1) play the Oregon State Beavers (3-0) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 30

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Pope: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Michael Rataj: 6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Dzmitry Ryuny: 4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

4.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Davis Top Players (2022-23)

Elijah Pepper: 22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

22.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ty Johnson: 14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Christian Anigwe: 11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Kane Milling: 7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Beasley III: 9.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG UC Davis AVG UC Davis Rank 356th 61.2 Points Scored 74.8 101st 82nd 67.0 Points Allowed 71.1 211th 328th 28.5 Rebounds 33.4 79th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 315th 6.0 3pt Made 6.7 256th 350th 10.2 Assists 12.2 249th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 14.2 339th

