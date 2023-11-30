The Oregon State Beavers (3-3) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they host the UC Davis Aggies (3-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Gill Coliseum as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon State Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 134.5 points four times.

The average total in Oregon State's matchups this year is 145.8, 11.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Beavers have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

Oregon State has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Beavers have played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Oregon State.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon State 4 80% 71.7 143.9 74.2 140 138.9 UC Davis 2 66.7% 72.2 143.9 65.8 140 149.8

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The 71.7 points per game the Beavers put up are 5.9 more points than the Aggies allow (65.8).

When Oregon State scores more than 65.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon State 2-3-0 1-1 4-1-0 UC Davis 0-3-0 0-1 1-2-0

Oregon State vs. UC Davis Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon State UC Davis 10-7 Home Record 10-4 1-10 Away Record 5-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 64.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.8 56.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.