How to Watch the Oregon vs. Portland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.
Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon vs. Portland Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow to opponents.
- Oregon is 4-0 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
- Portland is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.
- The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60 the Ducks give up.
- Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60 points.
- When Oregon gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.
- The Pilots are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (33.6%).
- The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.
Oregon Leaders
- Grace Vanslooten: 16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG%
- Phillipina Kyei: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG%
- Chance Gray: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
- Sofia Bell: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Sarah Rambus: 7.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%
Oregon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|W 64-56
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|11/18/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 89-50
|Matthew Knight Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Nevada
|W 76-47
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Portland
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Baylor
|-
|Ferrell Center
|12/8/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
