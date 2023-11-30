The Portland Pilots (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow to opponents.

Oregon is 4-0 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

Portland is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.

The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60 the Ducks give up.

Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60 points.

When Oregon gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.

The Pilots are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (33.6%).

The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.

Oregon Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG%

16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG%

11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG% Chance Gray: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Sofia Bell: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Sarah Rambus: 7.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Schedule