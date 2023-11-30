The Portland Pilots (3-4) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. It will air at 9:00 PM ET.

Oregon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Oregon vs. Portland Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots allow to opponents.
  • Oregon is 4-0 when it scores more than 61.9 points.
  • Portland is 3-4 when it allows fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60 the Ducks give up.
  • Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60 points.
  • When Oregon gives up fewer than 68.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Pilots are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (33.6%).
  • The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.

Oregon Leaders

  • Grace Vanslooten: 16.6 PTS, 9.4 REB, 45.8 FG%
  • Phillipina Kyei: 11.4 PTS, 10.6 REB, 48.8 FG%
  • Chance Gray: 13.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)
  • Sofia Bell: 10.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Sarah Rambus: 7.6 PTS, 57.1 FG%

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ Grand Canyon W 64-56 Grand Canyon University Arena
11/18/2023 Santa Clara L 89-50 Matthew Knight Arena
11/21/2023 @ Nevada W 76-47 Lawlor Events Center
11/30/2023 @ Portland - Chiles Center
12/3/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/8/2023 Idaho - Matthew Knight Arena

