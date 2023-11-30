Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Polk County, Oregon today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Polk County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at Falls City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on November 30
- Location: Mapleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
