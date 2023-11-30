Thursday's game between the Oregon Ducks (4-1) and the Portland Pilots (3-4) at Chiles Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Oregon taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on November 30.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Pilots suffered a 64-58 loss to Rhode Island.

Portland vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Portland vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 68, Portland 63

Portland Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Pilots took down the San Diego State Aztecs at home on November 6 by a score of 72-58.

Portland has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

Portland 2023-24 Best Wins

72-58 at home over San Diego State (No. 157) on November 6

89-61 on the road over Seattle U (No. 334) on November 14

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Maisie Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedy Dickie: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Ananiev: 9.0 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots' +45 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (149th in college basketball).

