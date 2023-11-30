The Portland Pilots (3-4) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots give up to opponents.
  • Oregon has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
  • Portland has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
  • The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60.0 the Ducks allow.
  • Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60.0 points.
  • Oregon is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
  • The Pilots shoot 41.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.
  • The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.

Portland Leaders

  • Lucy Cochrane: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%
  • Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Maisie Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
  • Kennedy Dickie: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Dyani Ananiev: 9.0 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Portland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 71-66 CBU Events Center
11/24/2023 Northern Arizona L 66-65 Orleans Arena
11/25/2023 Rhode Island L 64-58 Orleans Arena
11/30/2023 Oregon - Chiles Center
12/2/2023 Montana State - Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ SFA - William R. Johnson Coliseum

