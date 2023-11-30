The Portland Pilots (3-4) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots give up to opponents.

Oregon has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

Portland has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.

The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60.0 the Ducks allow.

Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60.0 points.

Oregon is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.

The Pilots shoot 41.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.

The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.

Portland Leaders

Lucy Cochrane: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG% Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Maisie Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Kennedy Dickie: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Dyani Ananiev: 9.0 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)

Portland Schedule