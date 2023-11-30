How to Watch the Portland vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Portland Pilots (3-4) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Oregon Ducks (4-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Chiles Center. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET.
Portland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Ducks put up an average of 71.4 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 61.9 the Pilots give up to opponents.
- Oregon has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.
- Portland has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.4 points.
- The Pilots put up 68.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 60.0 the Ducks allow.
- Portland is 3-2 when scoring more than 60.0 points.
- Oregon is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 68.3 points.
- The Pilots shoot 41.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Ducks concede defensively.
- The Ducks' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.9 higher than the Pilots have conceded.
Portland Leaders
- Lucy Cochrane: 10.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 4.0 BLK, 40.0 FG%
- Emme Shearer: 11.0 PTS, 2.4 STL, 52.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Maisie Burnham: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Kennedy Dickie: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Dyani Ananiev: 9.0 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (12-for-26)
Portland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 71-66
|CBU Events Center
|11/24/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 66-65
|Orleans Arena
|11/25/2023
|Rhode Island
|L 64-58
|Orleans Arena
|11/30/2023
|Oregon
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/2/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
