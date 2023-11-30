The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) take a three-game winning streak into their contest with the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under is 47.5 in the outing.

Planning to catch this week's game between the Cowboys and the Seahawks and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting info you need in the column below.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have been winning four times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up four times at the end of the first quarter this year.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Cowboys have had the lead five times, have been behind three times, and have been tied three times.

Dallas' offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, been outscored in the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

Looking at second-quarter scoring, the Cowboys have won the second quarter in eight games and have lost the second quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 9.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have lost the third quarter five times and outscored their opponent six times in 11 games this year.

In 11 games this year, the Cowboys have won the third quarter five times, lost five times, and tied one time.

Offensively, Dallas is averaging 3.5 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.2 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of 11 games this year, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter seven times and won four times.

The Cowboys have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in eight games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in three games.

Dallas' offense is averaging 7.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have had the lead five times, have been behind five times, and have been tied one time at the conclusion of the first half this season.

The Cowboys have led after the first half in seven games (6-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in three games (1-2), and have been tied after the first half in one game (1-0) in 2023.

2nd Half

So far this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in four games (4-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (2-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

The Cowboys have won the second half in five games this season (5-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they've tied in the second half in one game (1-0).

Dallas' offense is averaging 10.9 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second half.

