At AT&T Stadium on Thursday, November 30, the Dallas Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Cowboys should win, based on our computer model -- continue scrolling to find more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Cowboys have been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking best in scoring offense (31.5 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). In terms of points scored the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL (20.8 points per game), and they are 22nd on the other side of the ball (22.6 points allowed per contest).

Seahawks vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-9) Under (47.5) Cowboys 31, Seahawks 15

Seahawks Betting Info

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Seahawks.

Seattle has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

In 2023, five Seattle games have gone over the point total.

Games involving the Seahawks this year have averaged 44.1 points per game, a 3.4-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Cowboys Betting Info

The Cowboys have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Dallas has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Cowboys have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9-point favorites.

Dallas games have hit the over seven out of 11 times this season.

The over/under in this game is 47.5 points, 3.3 higher than the average total in Cowboys games this season.

Seahawks vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 31.5 16.8 41.0 12.0 23.7 20.8 Seattle 20.8 22.6 22.7 24.0 18.6 21.0

