Dak Prescott will lead the Dallas Cowboys into their game versus the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Trying to make player prop bets? Several of the most prolific contributors for the Cowboys and the Seahawks will have player props available for this contest.

Zach Charbonnet Touchdown Odds

Charbonnet Odds to Score First TD: +700

Charbonnet Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Tony Pollard Touchdown Odds

Pollard Odds to Score First TD: +460

Pollard Odds to Score Anytime TD: +165

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 45.5 (-113) Geno Smith 224.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Noah Fant - - 11.5 (-120) D.K. Metcalf - - 59.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 41.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 48.5 (-113) 18.5 (-113)

More Cowboys Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Brandin Cooks - - 37.5 (-113) Rico Dowdle - 19.5 (-113) - Jake Ferguson - - 35.5 (-113) Michael Gallup - - 16.5 (-113) CeeDee Lamb - - 87.5 (-113) Tony Pollard - 63.5 (-113) 19.5 (-113) Dak Prescott 280.5 (-113) 12.5 (-113) - Jalen Tolbert - - 20.5 (-113) KaVonte Turpin - - 9.5 (-113)

