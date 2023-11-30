The Dallas Cowboys (8-3) enter a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium on a three-game winning streak.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Seahawks Insights

The Seahawks rack up four more points per game (20.8) than the Cowboys give up (16.8).

The Seahawks average 317.6 yards per game, 41.3 more yards than the 276.3 the Cowboys give up.

This year Seattle averages 95.8 rushing yards per game, 13.3 fewer than Dallas allows (109.1).

This season the Seahawks have 13 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (17).

Seahawks Away Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored (18.6) and allowed (21) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 20.8 and 22.6, respectively.

The Seahawks accumulate 300 yards per game on the road (17.6 less than their overall average), and concede 332.4 on the road (16.1 less than overall).

On the road, Seattle racks up 222.8 passing yards per game and concedes 204.4. That's more than it gains overall (221.8), and less than it allows (230.7).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing away from home (77.2) is lower than their overall average (95.8). But their average yards conceded on the road (128) is higher than overall (117.7).

The Seahawks' third-down percentages on offense (30.6%) and defense (38.3%) away from home are both lower than their overall numbers of 31.3% and 44.1%, respectively.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 Washington W 29-26 FOX 11/19/2023 at Los Angeles L 17-16 CBS 11/23/2023 San Francisco L 31-13 NBC 11/30/2023 at Dallas - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 12/17/2023 Philadelphia - FOX 12/24/2023 at Tennessee - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.