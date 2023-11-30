The Portland Trail Blazers, Shaedon Sharpe included, face off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Sharpe, in his last game (November 27 win against the Pacers), put up 11 points, six assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Sharpe's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.6 14.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.4 5.0 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.5 PRA -- 25.2 22.6 PR -- 22 19.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.3



Shaedon Sharpe Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.8 threes per game, or 16.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 15th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 10th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.2 points per game.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 44.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 17th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have given up 24.8 per game, ninth in the league.

The Cavaliers allow 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/15/2023 27 11 7 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.