On Thursday, November 30, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) take on the Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Trail Blazers Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-11.5) 220.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-12) 219.5 -650 +480 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 111.7 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112.2 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -8 scoring differential overall.

The Trail Blazers have a -131 scoring differential, falling short by 7.7 points per game. They're putting up 104.8 points per game, 30th in the league, and are allowing 112.5 per contest to rank 13th in the NBA.

These teams average 216.5 points per game combined, 4.0 less than this game's total.

These two teams surrender 224.7 points per game combined, 4.2 more points than the total for this matchup.

Cleveland has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Portland has put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Trail Blazers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jerami Grant 21.5 -115 23.4 Shaedon Sharpe 14.5 -115 16.6 Deandre Ayton 13.5 -115 13.3

Trail Blazers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

