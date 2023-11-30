The Portland Trail Blazers (5-12) battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Trail Blazers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

The Trail Blazers' 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents.

Portland is 3-3 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Trail Blazers' 104.8 points per game are 7.4 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Portland is 3-1 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Trail Blazers are averaging fewer points at home (102 per game) than away (106.8). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (111.7) than away (113.1).

In 2023-24 Portland is conceding 1.4 fewer points per game at home (111.7) than on the road (113.1).

At home the Trail Blazers are averaging 21.4 assists per game, 0.7 less than away (22.1).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers Injuries