Evan Mobley and Jerami Grant are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Portland Trail Blazers meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Thursday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+

BSOH and ROOT Sports NW+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Trail Blazers vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -156) 2.5 (Over: +104)

Thursday's over/under for Grant is 21.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 4.0 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (3.5).

Grant's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Thursday.

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Deandre Ayton's 13.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Thursday's over/under.

He has averaged 11.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday's game (10.5).

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: -108)

Shaedon Sharpe's 16.6 points per game are 2.1 higher than Thursday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.4 is 0.9 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (4.5).

Sharpe's assists average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He makes 1.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 16.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 16.5 point total set for Mobley on Thursday is 0.2 more than his season scoring average (16.3).

His per-game rebound average of 10.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Thursday (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -114)

The 28.0 points Donovan Mitchell scores per game are 1.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (26.5).

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 4.5.

Mitchell averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Thursday's prop bet (4.5).

His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Thursday.

