Will Tye Kartye Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 30?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken match up against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Tye Kartye going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tye Kartye score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kartye stats and insights
- Kartye has scored in four of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- Kartye has no points on the power play.
- He has a 9.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 66 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.8 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kartye recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/28/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|14:09
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|13:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/22/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Home
|W 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:17
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|13:13
|Away
|W 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.