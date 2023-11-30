WCC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:23 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks and the Portland Pilots take the court in one of two games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that include WCC squads.
WCC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Denver Pioneers at Loyola Marymount Lions
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Oregon Ducks at Portland Pilots
|9:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
