The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions and the Idaho Vandals square off in the only game on the college basketball slate on Friday that include Big Sky squads.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Idaho Vandals 9:00 PM ET, Friday, December 1 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!