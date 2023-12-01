Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Clackamas County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeridge High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Country Christian High School at Sherman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Moro, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
