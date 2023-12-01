Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Clatsop County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knappa High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
