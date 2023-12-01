Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Deschutes County, Oregon today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winston Churchill High School at Bend Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summit High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.