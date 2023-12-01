Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gilliam County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Gilliam County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Gilliam County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lake High School at Condon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Fossil, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
