High school basketball is happening today in Jackson County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sherwood High School at South Medford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on December 1

6:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Medford, OR

Medford, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Clackamas High School at North Medford High School