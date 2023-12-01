Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Josephine County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Josephine County, Oregon today, we've got what you need below.
Josephine County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Hope Christian High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 3:35 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
