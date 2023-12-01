Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Klamath County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:36 AM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Klamath County, Oregon today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chiloquin High School at Hayfork High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Dorris, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Hope Christian High School at Lost River High School
- Game Time: 3:35 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyle High School at Crosspoint Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Klamath Falls, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
