There is high school basketball action in Lane County, Oregon today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Lane County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Eugene High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Independence, OR

Independence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at Stayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston Churchill High School at Bend Sr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Centennial High School