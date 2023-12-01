Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Linn County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 AM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Linn County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Albany High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santiam Junior Senior High School at East Linn Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Horizon Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Tualatin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
