Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Malheur County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Malheur County, Oregon. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Malheur County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Plymouth High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 3:55 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Council High School at Ontario High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Ontario, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Plymouth High School at Vale High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM MT on December 1
- Location: Vale, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
