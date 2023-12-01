Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Bible High School at Open Door Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Lebanon, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at David Douglas High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Tigard, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunset High School at Tigard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Tigard, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McDaniel High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Forest Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaverton High School at Barlow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
