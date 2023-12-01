Multnomah County, Oregon has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Multnomah County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Faith Bible High School at Open Door Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 1

4:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Lebanon, OR

Lebanon, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at David Douglas High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 1

5:30 PM PT on December 1 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunset High School at Tigard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Tigard, OR

Tigard, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

McDaniel High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Forest Grove, OR

Forest Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Beaverton High School at Barlow High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 1

7:00 PM PT on December 1 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Springfield High School at Centennial High School