The Washington Huskies are solid underdogs (+9.5) in this season's Pac-12 Championship Game, where they will face the Oregon Ducks. The contest will kick off at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The total has been set at 66.5 points for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Washington game info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Oregon vs. Washington statistical matchup

Oregon Washington 541.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.1 (11th) 306.9 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.1 (95th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.6 (105th) 352.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (2nd) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (46th) 15 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Oregon leaders

In 12 games for the Ducks, Bo Nix has led the way with 3,906 yards (325.5 yards per game) while posting 37 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 78.6% completion percentage.

Nix has been helping the offense on the ground, as he's rushed for 159 yards (3.4 YPC) and six rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

On 105 targets, Troy Franklin has 77 receptions (6.4 per game) for 1,349 yards and 14 TDs in 12 games.

Mar'Keise Irving has run for 1,043 rushing yards (86.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry in 12 games for the Ducks.

As a receiver, Irving has reeled in 48 balls on 55 targets for 379 yards and two touchdowns.

Washington leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for 3,899 yards (324.9 per game), completing 65.4% of his passes, with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 games.

In the passing game, Rome Odunze has scored 13 TDs, catching 73 balls for 1,326 yards (110.5 per game).

Dillon Johnson has rushed for 961 yards (80.1 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

Johnson also has 18 catches for 141 yards and zero TDs.

