The Pac-12 Championship Game is between the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (11-1) and the No. 3 Washington Huskies (12-0) on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Oregon has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 541.1 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 306.9 yards allowed per game) this year. Washington's defense ranks 96th in the FBS with 400.1 total yards allowed per game, but it has been lifted up by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by generating 468.1 total yards per game.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Key Statistics

Oregon Washington 541.1 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 468.1 (11th) 306.9 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.1 (95th) 188.3 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.6 (105th) 352.8 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.5 (2nd) 6 (2nd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (46th) 15 (82nd) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (55th)

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has 3,906 passing yards for Oregon, completing 78.6% of his passes and throwing 37 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 159 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 47 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has 1,043 rushing yards on 163 carries with 10 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 48 catches for 379 yards (31.6 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Jordan James has carried the ball 93 times for 661 yards (55.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's team-high 1,349 yards as a receiver have come on 77 catches (out of 105 targets) with 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 70 receptions totaling 942 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 27 receptions have turned into 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Washington Stats Leaders

Michael Penix Jr. has compiled 3,899 yards (324.9 ypg) while completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 32 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Dillon Johnson has rushed 173 times for 961 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Will Nixon has piled up 189 yards (on 30 carries) with one touchdown.

Rome Odunze's 1,326 receiving yards (110.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 73 catches on 110 targets with 13 touchdowns.

Ja'Lynn Polk has 55 receptions (on 91 targets) for a total of 943 yards (78.6 yards per game) and eight touchdowns this year.

Germie Bernard's 29 receptions (on 40 targets) have netted him 366 yards (30.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

