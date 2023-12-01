Oregon vs. Washington: Pac-12 Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 1
The Washington Huskies are solid underdogs (+9.5) in this season's Pac-12 Championship Game, where they will meet the Oregon Ducks. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- City: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-9.5)
|66.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-9.5)
|66.5
|-365
|+285
Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled an 8-2-1 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 6-2.
- Washington has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.
Oregon 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+500
|Bet $100 to win $500
