The Washington Huskies are solid underdogs (+9.5) in this season's Pac-12 Championship Game, where they will meet the Oregon Ducks. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled an 8-2-1 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 6-2.

Washington has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500

