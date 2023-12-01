The Washington Huskies are solid underdogs (+9.5) in this season's Pac-12 Championship Game, where they will meet the Oregon Ducks. The matchup will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is 66.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

  • Date: Friday, December 1, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline Washington Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-9.5) 66.5 -350 +270 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-9.5) 66.5 -365 +285 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Oregon vs. Washington Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled an 8-2-1 record against the spread this season.
  • When playing as at least 9.5-point favorites this season, the Ducks have an ATS record of 6-2.
  • Washington has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing seven times.

Oregon 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +500 Bet $100 to win $500

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.