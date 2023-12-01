The Washington Huskies are significant underdogs (+9.5) in this year's Pac-12 Championship Game, where they will oppose the Oregon Ducks. The contest will kick off at Allegiant Stadium on December 1, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The over/under is set at 65.5.

Oregon has been a handful for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (second-best with 541.1 yards per game) and total defense (15th-best with 306.9 yards allowed per game) this year. Washington's defense ranks 96th in the FBS with 400.1 total yards allowed per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 11th-best by accumulating 468.1 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. Washington Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Oregon vs Washington Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oregon -9.5 -110 -110 65.5 -115 -105 -375 +290

Looking to place a bet on Oregon vs. Washington? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Oregon Recent Performance

The Ducks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, averaging 545.0 total yards per game during that stretch (12th-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 322.7 total yards per game (38th).

The Ducks rank 31st in the FBS with 15.7 points per game allowed on defense over the last three games, but they've really been rolling on the offensive side of the ball, as they rank 19th-best with 38.7 points per game during that time frame.

While Oregon's pass defense ranks -44-worst in passing yards allowed per game over the last three games (243.7), it ranks best offensively (414.0 passing yards per game) over that stretch.

Over the last three games, the Ducks have been bottom-25 in rushing offense with 131.0 rushing yards per game (-30-worst) and top-25 in rushing defense with 79.0 rushing yards surrendered per game (21st-best).

The Ducks have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In Oregon's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon has gone 8-2-1 ATS this season.

The Ducks are 6-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

The teams have hit the over in four of Oregon's 11 games with a set total.

Oregon has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of 10 times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Oregon has played eight times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -375 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks' implied win probability is 78.9%.

Bet on Oregon to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 3,906 yards (325.5 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 78.6% of his passes and collecting 37 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 159 rushing yards on 47 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 1,043 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times. He's also tacked on 48 catches for 379 yards (31.6 per game) and two touchdowns via the pass.

This season, Jordan James has carried the ball 93 times for 661 yards (55.1 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 1,349 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 77 receptions (out of 105 targets) and scored 14 touchdowns.

Tez Johnson has hauled in 70 receptions totaling 942 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 27 receptions have turned into 397 yards and three touchdowns.

Brandon Dorlus leads the team with 5.0 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 23 tackles.

Evan Williams, Oregon's leading tackler, has 66 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 4.5 sacks this year.

Khyree Jackson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 30 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, and two passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.