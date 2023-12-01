Our projection model predicts the No. 5 Oregon Ducks will take down the No. 3 Washington Huskies on Friday, December 1 at 8:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Allegiant Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Oregon vs. Washington Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Washington (+10) Under (65.5) Oregon 31, Washington 28

Oregon Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 78.9%.

The Ducks have covered the spread eight times in 11 games.

Oregon is 6-2 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

The Ducks have played 11 games this season and four of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 65.5 points, 2.3 higher than the average total in Oregon games this season.

Washington Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Huskies have a 25.0% chance to win.

The Huskies are 5-6-1 against the spread this year.

Six of the Huskies' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

The average over/under in Washington games this year is 3.4 fewer points than the point total of 65.5 for this outing.

Ducks vs. Huskies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oregon 45.3 15.9 49.4 14.3 39.4 18.2 Washington 38.0 23.0 38.3 21.4 37.6 25.2

