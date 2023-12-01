Portland vs. Wyoming December 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Portland Pilots (3-1) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Portland Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Portland vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Portland Rank
|Portland AVG
|Wyoming AVG
|Wyoming Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|352nd
|78.6
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|266th
|30.2
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|297th
|7.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|323rd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|249th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
