The Portland Pilots (3-1) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Wyoming Game Information

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Portland vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 69.2 241st 352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 266th 30.2 Rebounds 29.1 312th 297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 56th 14.8 Assists 11.1 324th 249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

