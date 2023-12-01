The Portland Pilots (3-1) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Wyoming Game Information

Portland Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyler Robertson: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Moses Wood: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kristian Sjolund: 11.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alden Applewhite: 7.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Sebastian Gorosito: 7.7 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Portland vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Portland Rank Portland AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank
39th 77.8 Points Scored 69.2 241st
352nd 78.6 Points Allowed 72.1 240th
266th 30.2 Rebounds 29.1 312th
297th 7.0 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.6 53rd
56th 14.8 Assists 11.1 324th
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

