The Portland Pilots (4-3) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Portland Stats Insights

The Pilots are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.

Portland is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Pilots are the 95th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 239th.

The Pilots score 12 more points per game (81.7) than the Cowboys give up (69.7).

Portland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Portland put up 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.8).

In 2022-23, the Pilots ceded 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.

Portland averaged 10.4 treys per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule