How to Watch Portland vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Pilots (4-3) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Portland vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights
- The Pilots are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
- Portland is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Pilots are the 95th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 239th.
- The Pilots score 12 more points per game (81.7) than the Cowboys give up (69.7).
- Portland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Portland put up 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.8).
- In 2022-23, the Pilots ceded 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.
- Portland averaged 10.4 treys per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).
Portland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Nevada
|L 108-83
|Lawlor Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Willamette
|W 107-84
|Chiles Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Portland State
|L 75-74
|Viking Pavillion
|12/1/2023
|Wyoming
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/3/2023
|Air Force
|-
|Chiles Center
|12/7/2023
|@ North Dakota State
|-
|Scheels Center
