The Portland Pilots (4-3) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Portland vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chiles Center in Portland, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN+
Portland Stats Insights

  • The Pilots are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • Portland is 4-2 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Pilots are the 95th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cowboys rank 239th.
  • The Pilots score 12 more points per game (81.7) than the Cowboys give up (69.7).
  • Portland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.

Portland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Portland put up 14.8 more points per game (83.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Pilots ceded 77.5 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.
  • Portland averaged 10.4 treys per game with a 40.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 3.1 more threes and 10.5% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.3% three-point percentage).

Portland Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Nevada L 108-83 Lawlor Events Center
11/25/2023 Willamette W 107-84 Chiles Center
11/28/2023 @ Portland State L 75-74 Viking Pavillion
12/1/2023 Wyoming - Chiles Center
12/3/2023 Air Force - Chiles Center
12/7/2023 @ North Dakota State - Scheels Center

