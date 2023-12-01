Friday's contest at Chiles Center has the Portland Pilots (4-3) going head to head against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET (on December 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-74 win for Portland, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Portland vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Chiles Center

Portland vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland 76, Wyoming 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland (-2.1)

Portland (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Portland Performance Insights

The Pilots are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +20 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.7 points per game (63rd in college basketball) and give up 78.9 per contest (325th in college basketball).

Portland is 95th in college basketball at 35.6 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 32.6 its opponents average.

Portland hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (87th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (168th in college basketball), compared to the 10.1 per contest its opponents make while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc.

The Pilots rank 116th in college basketball by averaging 97.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 280th in college basketball, allowing 94.4 points per 100 possessions.

Portland has committed 4.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 14.1 (314th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (310th in college basketball).

