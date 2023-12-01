Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 1
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Saint Mary's Gaels (3-4) take on the Boise State Broncos (3-3) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|129.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|130.5
|-164
|+136
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- In the Gaels' five games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Boise State has won just one game against the spread this year.
- This year, games featuring the Broncos have gone over the point total twice.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate Saint Mary's (CA) considerably higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (67th).
- The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Boise State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
