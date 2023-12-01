How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:12 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In the only matchup on the Serie A slate today, Juventus and AC Monza take the pitch at Stadio Brianteo.
Information on how to watch today's Serie A action is included for you.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch AC Monza vs Juventus
Juventus is on the road to face AC Monza at Stadio Brianteo in Monza.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (+100)
- Underdog: AC Monza (+280)
- Draw: (+225)
