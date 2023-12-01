Oregon High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Umatilla County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Umatilla County, Oregon today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stanfield High School at Umatilla High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Umatilla, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Helens High School at Pendleton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 1
- Location: Pendleton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
